A tense situation unfolded on the streets of southeast Houston as law enforcement officers engaged in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning. The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when Houston Police Department units spotted a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Broadway Street and Bellfort Street.

HPD says when attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver, identified as a young woman in her early twenties, refused to comply, triggering a high-speed chase. A passenger was released from the vehicle during the pursuit. During this exchange, the passenger told officers that a three-year-old child was also inside the vehicle.

Recognizing the immediate danger to the child, authorities say officers decided to back off from the pursuit. However, communication remained crucial in attempting to de-escalate the situation. Dispatch received a call from the suspect driver herself, expressing fear and reluctance to stop. With skilled negotiation, the dispatcher managed to persuade the driver to slow down and eventually come to a stop.

Moments later, the vehicle ceased its reckless flight, and the driver surrendered to authorities without further incident. A three-year-old boy, identified as the driver's child, was unharmed by the incident. He was reunited with family members.



