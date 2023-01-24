Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Harris County
13
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:19 PM CST until WED 11:53 AM CST, Harris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:15 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:55 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:19 PM CST until TUE 4:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 3:45 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County

Idaho mother attacked, young son killed by pack of dogs

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:29PM
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team
3551cc34-ambulance-generic-1 article

(FOX 9)

FORT HALL, Idaho - A mother was injured and her young son was killed after being attacked by a pack of dogs, according to tribal officials in Idaho.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said Fort Hall Police responded Saturday to a home on Sandy Road after the young boy became unconscious.

Police said the mother and son were non-tribal members and were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

RELATED: Seal repeatedly wanders out of ocean to explore snowy Maine town

The four dogs involved in the attack were put down by tribal authorities. They were two rottweilers and two mixed breeds.

The dog owners, who are also non-tribal members, were cited for 15 violations of the Tribes’ animal ordinance including vicious animal attack, rabies vaccination, and over the limit of canine or feline pets.

"The Fort Hall Business Council would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life in this tragic incident," tribal authorities said in a Facebook post.

The case remains under investigation and could be turned over to the United States Attorney for possible federal charges.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.