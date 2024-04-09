It may be 2024, but you may not know it by looking at the list of the most popular films to stream across all platforms right now. Three '80s classics have cracked the top 20 this week thanks to a slew of reboots. First up is the 1989 movie "Road House," starring Patrick Swayze and Kelly Lynch, which is getting lots of attention thanks to the new remake with Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, and Conor McGregor, which hit Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

Another '80s classic grabbing subscribers' attention is Tim Burton's 1988 movie "Beetlejuice," despite the fact that Halloween is months away. That's likely due to the recent first look at the upcoming Burton-directed sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." It's expected to hit theaters this September and is set to star much of the original cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara will reprise their roles, with Jenna Ortega (of Burton's Netflix series "Wednesday") playing the daughter of Ryder's character, Lydia.

Laura Radford // Prime Video

Finally, the first "Ghostbusters," which hit theaters in 1984, is still proving incredibly popular, as is its 2024 successor, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," which hit theaters on March 22—the latest installment is approaching $140 million at the global box office. The 2021 film in the series, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," also made its way onto the list of the 20 most popular movies to stream right now.

Another big trend recently among the movies that subscribers are streaming the most has been holiday-themed films in the lead-up to Easter last Sunday, March 31. Mel Gibson's controversial 2004 movie "The Passion of the Christ"; "The Ten Commandments," the 1956 Biblical epic starring Charles Heston; and "Hop," the 2011 animated family-friendly flick about the son of the Easter Bunny, nabbed spots on the list.

Wondering what else viewers are streaming at the moment? Using data from Reelgood as of April 2, Stacker compiled a list of the 20 most popular movies to stream across all platforms, from Netflix to Hulu and everything in between. Look out for some of the biggest box-office hits and Oscar darlings of 2023, too!

#20. Beetlejuice

- IMDb user rating: 7.5 (335K reviews)

- Streaming on: Philo (subscription)

- Runtime: 92 minutes

- Genres: Comedy and Fantasy

- Director: Tim Burton

- Cast: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Jeffrey Jones

- Release date: March 30, 1988

#19. Ghostbusters

- IMDb user rating: 7.8 (446K reviews)

- Runtime: 105 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Horror

- Director: Ivan Reitman

- Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver

- Release date: June 8, 1984

#18. The Ten Commandments

- IMDb user rating: 7.9 (76K reviews)

- Streaming on: fuboTV (subscription)

- Runtime: 220 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Cecil B. DeMille

- Cast: Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, and Anne Baxter

- Release date: Oct. 5, 1956

#17. Barbie

- IMDb user rating: 6.9 (521K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 114 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Fantasy

- Director: Greta Gerwig

- Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera

- Release date: July 19, 2023

#16. Hop

- IMDb user rating: 5.4 (36K reviews)

- Streaming on: Peacock Premium (subscription)

- Runtime: 95 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Animation

- Director: Tim Hill

- Cast: Russell Brand, James Marsden, and Kaley Cuoco

- Release date: March 30, 2011

#15. John Wick: Chapter 4

- IMDb user rating: 7.7 (326K reviews)

- Runtime: 169 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Crime

- Director: Chad Stahelski

- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, and Bill Skarsgård

- Release date: March 22, 2023

#14. Past Lives

- IMDb user rating: 7.9 (105K reviews)

- Runtime: 105 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Romance

- Director: Celine Song

- Cast: Greta Lee, Yoo Teo, and John Magaro

- Release date: June 2, 2023

#13. Damsel

- IMDb user rating: 6.1 (60K reviews)

- Streaming on: Netflix (subscription)

- Runtime: 110 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Fantasy

- Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

- Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, and Angela Bassett

- Release date: March 8, 2024

#12. Killers of the Flower Moon

- IMDb user rating: 7.6 (225K reviews)

- Streaming on: Apple TV+ (subscription)

- Runtime: 206 minutes

- Genres: Drama, Crime, and Mystery

- Director: Martin Scorsese

- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro

- Release date: May 14, 2023

#11. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

- IMDb user rating: 6.8 (108K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 157 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Francis Lawrence

- Cast: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Peter Dinklage

- Release date: Nov. 15, 2023

#10. The Passion of the Christ

- IMDb user rating: 7.2 (249K reviews)

- Runtime: 127 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Director: Mel Gibson

- Cast: Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern, and Christo Jivkov

- Release date: Feb. 25, 2004

#9. The Iron Claw

- IMDb user rating: 7.7 (46K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 132 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Biography

- Director: Sean Durkin

- Cast: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson

- Release date: Dec. 23, 2023

#8. Wonka

- IMDb user rating: 7.1 (125K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 116 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Paul King

- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, and Keegan-Michael Key

- Release date: Dec. 6, 2023

#7. The Gentlemen

- IMDb user rating: 7.8 (373K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 113 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Guy Ritchie

- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Henry Golding

- Release date: Jan. 1, 2020

#6. Road House

- IMDb user rating: 6.7 (87K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (subscription)

- Runtime: 114 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

- Director: Rowdy Herrington

- Cast: Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, and Sam Elliott

- Release date: May 19, 1989

#5. Argylle

- IMDb user rating: 5.7 (46K reviews)

- Streaming on: Apple TV+ (subscription)

- Runtime: 139 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Matthew Vaughn

- Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and Bryan Cranston

- Release date: Jan. 31, 2024

#4. Dune

- IMDb user rating: 8 (828K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 155 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Denis Villeneuve

- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac

- Release date: Sept. 15, 2021

#3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

- IMDb user rating: 7 (213K reviews)

- Streaming on: fuboTV (subscription)

- Runtime: 124 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Jason Reitman

- Cast: Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon

- Release date: Nov. 11, 2021

#2. The Zone of Interest

- IMDb user rating: 7.5 (66K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 105 minutes

- Genres: Drama and History

- Director: Jonathan Glazer

- Cast: Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, and Johann Karthaus

- Release date: July 2, 2023

#1. Oppenheimer

- IMDb user rating: 8.3 (695K reviews)

- Streaming on: Peacock Premium (subscription)

- Runtime: 180 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Biography

- Director: Christopher Nolan

- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon

- Release date: July 19, 2023