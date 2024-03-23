With the 2023 awards season squarely in the rearview mirror, Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming subscribers are beginning to shift their focus from Oscar and Golden Globe contenders to a more diverse selection of films—and that's very clear by looking at the most popular films across all streaming platforms right now.

Don't get us wrong, the year's biggest winners are still taking up many spots on the list— from "Barbie" to "Oppenheimer" to "Killers of the Flower Moon"—but they're now joined by a more eclectic list of blockbusters and streaming originals. There are two new 2024 releases in the top 10: "Damsel," Netflix's new fantasy starring Millie Bobby Brown as a gutsy princess trapped in a bad situation, and "Argylle," the meta spy thriller with a huge ensemble cast including Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill.

Actor Millie Bobby Brown in the Netflix original movie "Damsel". (Photo: Netflix)

This week's most-streamed movies list also includes a fair share of prequels and spin-offs. With "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" hitting theaters on March 22, the 2021 comedy "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is back on audiences' radars. Also, the fourth installment of "Kung Fu Panda" was released in theaters on March 8, and many fans have seemingly returned to the original (which came out in 2008) before trekking to the theater.

Want to know what else is climbing up the streaming charts? Stacker compiled a list of the 20 most popular movies to stream across all platforms, using data from Reelgood as of March 18. Read on to see what other films, old and new, made the cut.

#20. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

- IMDb user rating: 7.7 (238K reviews)

- Streaming on: Paramount+ (subscription)

- Runtime: 163 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

- Director: Christopher McQuarrie

- Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, and Ving Rhames

- Release date: July 8, 2023

#19. Kung Fu Panda

- IMDb user rating: 7.6 (513K reviews)

- Streaming on: Peacock Premium (subscription)

- Runtime: 92 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Animation

- Director: John Stevenson

- Cast: Mark Osborne, Jack Black, and Angelina Jolie

- Release date: June 5, 2008

#18. Maestro

- IMDb user rating: 6.7 (41K reviews)

- Streaming on: Netflix (subscription)

- Runtime: 129 minutes

- Genres: Drama and LGBTQ

- Director: Bradley Cooper

- Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, and Matt Bomer

- Release date: July 2, 2023

#17. John Wick: Chapter 4

- IMDb user rating: 7.7 (326K reviews)

- Streaming on: Starz (subscription)

- Runtime: 169 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Crime

- Director: Chad Stahelski

- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, and Bill Skarsgård

- Release date: March 22, 2023

#16. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

- IMDb user rating: 5.6 (72K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 124 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Fantasy

- Director: James Wan

- Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

- Release date: Dec. 20, 2023

#15. Barbie

- IMDb user rating: 6.9 (505K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 114 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Fantasy

- Director: Greta Gerwig

- Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera

- Release date: July 19, 2023

#14. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

- IMDb user rating: 7.1 (208K reviews)

- Streaming on: fuboTV (subscription)

- Runtime: 124 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Jason Reitman

- Cast: Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon

- Release date: Nov. 11, 2021

#13. Dune

- IMDb user rating: 6.3 (170K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 137 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Science-Fiction

- Director: David Lynch

- Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Francesca Annis, and Patrick Stewart

- Release date: Dec. 14, 1984

#12. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

- IMDb user rating: 6.8 (106K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 157 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Francis Lawrence

- Cast: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Peter Dinklage

- Release date: Nov. 15, 2023

#11. Spaceman

- IMDb user rating: 5.8 (19K reviews)

- Streaming on: Netflix (subscription)

- Runtime: 107 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Johan Renck

- Cast: Adam Sandler, Paul Dano, and Carey Mulligan

- Release date: Feb. 23, 2024

#10. The Gentlemen

- IMDb user rating: 7.8 (373K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 113 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Guy Ritchie

- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Henry Golding

- Release date: Jan. 1, 2020

#9. Damsel

- IMDb user rating: 6.2 (26K reviews)

- Streaming on: Netflix (subscription)

- Runtime: 110 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Fantasy

- Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

- Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, and Angela Bassett

- Release date: March 8, 2024

#8. The Iron Claw

- IMDb user rating: 7.7 (43K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 132 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Biography

- Director: Sean Durkin

- Cast: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson

- Release date: Dec. 23, 2023

#7. Argylle

- IMDb user rating: 5.8 (38K reviews)

- Streaming on: Apple TV+ (subscription)

- Runtime: 139 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Matthew Vaughn

- Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and Bryan Cranston

- Release date: Jan. 31, 2024

#6. Killers of the Flower Moon

- IMDb user rating: 7.6 (221K reviews)

- Streaming on: Apple TV+ (subscription)

- Runtime: 206 minutes

- Genres: Drama, Crime, and Mystery

- Director: Martin Scorsese

- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro

- Release date: May 14, 2023

#5. Wonka

- IMDb user rating: 7.1 (112K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 116 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Comedy

- Director: Paul King

- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, and Keegan-Michael Key

- Release date: Dec. 6, 2023

#4. Past Lives

- IMDb user rating: 7.9 (101K reviews)

- Streaming on: fuboTV (subscription)

- Runtime: 105 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Romance

- Director: Celine Song

- Cast: Greta Lee, Yoo Teo, and John Magaro

- Release date: June 2, 2023

#3. The Zone of Interest

- IMDb user rating: 7.6 (35K reviews)

- Streaming on: Prime Video (rent/buy)

- Runtime: 105 minutes

- Genres: Drama and History

- Director: Jonathan Glazer

- Cast: Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, and Johann Karthaus

- Release date: July 2, 2023

#2. Dune

- IMDb user rating: 8 (806K reviews)

- Streaming on: MAX (subscription)

- Runtime: 155 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Denis Villeneuve

- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac

- Release date: Sept. 15, 2021

#1. Oppenheimer

- IMDb user rating: 8.4 (675K reviews)

- Streaming on: Peacock Premium (subscription)

- Runtime: 180 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Biography

- Director: Christopher Nolan

- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon

- Release date: July 19, 2023