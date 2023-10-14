When you’re in the mood for some scary fun this Halloween, you might put on your favorite spooky movie. But is your pick a popular one?

A study by Preply, an online language learning marketplace, found the most popular Halloween movies by state – from family friendly flicks to some seriously scary films.

To conduct the study, they used an IMDb list of the 100 most popular Halloween movies and then analyzed Google Trends data for those movies nationwide and state by state.

They found that It – the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel – was the most popular Halloween movie across the U.S. It was also found to be the most popular Halloween film in more than a dozen states.

According to the study, other films in the Top 5 nationwide were Halloween in second place, Clue in third, Silent Hill in fourth place and Terrifier in fifth place.

The study also found the top Halloween movies in each state. Here’s the list:

• Alabama: The Babysitter

• Alaska: The Witches, Cursed

• Arizona: Coraline

• Arkansas: The Addams Family

• California: It

• Colorado: Dracula

• Connecticut: It

• Delaware: Clue

• Florida: It

• Georgia: It

• Hawaii: It, The Witches

• Idaho: Dracula

• Illinois: It

• Indiana: Hocus Pocus 2

• Iowa: Clue

• Kansas: The Batman

• Kentucky: Dracula

• Louisiana: My Babysitter's a Vampire

• Maine: Hocus Pocus 2

• Maryland: Poltergeist

• Massachusetts: Ginger Snaps

• Michigan: It

• Minnesota: Clue

• Mississippi: The Addams Family

• Missouri: It

• Montana: Spirit Halloween

• Nebraska: Clue

• Nevada: Terrifier, My Babysitter's a Vampire, Terrifier 2

• New Hampshire: The Craft

• New Jersey: It

• New Mexico: Coraline, The Addams Family, Insidious, The Crow

• New York: Ginger Snaps

• North Carolina: It, Monster House

• North Dakota: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

• Ohio: Halloween

• Oklahoma: Silent Hill, Scooby-Doo

• Oregon: Silent Hill, Dracula

• Pennsylvania: It, Halloween

• Rhode Island: Hocus Pocus

• South Carolina: It

• South Dakota: Clue

• Tennessee: It

• Texas: It

• Utah: It, My Babysitter's a Vampire, Monster House

• Vermont: Clue, Sleepy Hollow, Doctor Sleep

• Virginia: The Batman

• Washington: Ginger Snaps

• West Virginia: Halloween, Dark Shadows, Poltergeist

• Wisconsin: Clue

• Wyoming: Ghostbusters, Casper

To see even more finds from the study, click here.