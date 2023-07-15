Morgan Wallen and mom meet with Idaho murder victims family in ‘full circle mama moment’ backstage

Last night, Morgan Wallen celebrated the Chapin family.

The "One Night At A Time World Tour" made its way to the West Coast Friday for the first of a two-night stint in San Diego at Petco Park.

The country star had several special guests in the audience, including the Chapin family, who share an emotional connection with Wallen after their son’s tragic death last November.

Morgan Wallen invited the Chapin family for a special performance after their son, Ethan, was one of the University of Idaho students who were tragically murdered. (Stacy Chapin)

Jim and Stacy Chapin’s son, Ethan Chapin, was one of the University of Idaho student victims brutally murdered on Nov. 13.

Chapin was killed alongside his 20-year-old girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Gonclaves, 21.

Ethan’s parents broke their silence in an exclusive with Fox News Digital just before Mother’s Day – Stacy’s first without her son. She realized how each coming milestone would be a new battle for the family to overcome without him.

Photo of the Chapin family. Ethan was one of four University of Idaho students murdered last November. (Stacy Chapin)

Last year, Ethan celebrated his mom by sending her the new Wallen song, "Thought You Should Know." Wallen wrote it for his own mother. The song includes the line, "All those prayers you thought you wasted on me must’ve finally made their way on through."

Jim, Stacy Chapin and their surviving triplets, Maizie and Hunter, met Wallen before his sold-out show in San Diego, California. (Stacy Chapin) Expand

"He was like, ’Mom, that’s pretty fitting for you,’" Stacy recalled. "It will now always forever be my most favorite song," Stacy said.

"You wish you could be like, ‘Hey, Morgan Wallen, let me tell you how much you’ve touched our life by that.'"

After Wallen discovered the heartfelt moment that Stacy shared with her late son, the "Last Night" singer graciously invited the Chapin family out to one of his performances for his One Night at a Time World Tour.

Morgan Wallen graciously flew the Chapin family out to one of his performances for his "One Night At A Time World Tour." (Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Chapins got the chance to tell the "Chasing You" singer just how much Wallen and his music meant to their family.

Jim, Stacy and their surviving triplets, Maizie and Hunter, met Wallen before his sold-out show in San Diego, California.

Making the meeting extra special was Morgan’s mom, who made sure she was there to meet the Chapins as well.

"It was amazing… It was literally full circle," Stacy told Fox News Digital. "His mom was there, and he visited and was kind. His mother was amazing. We all took lots of pictures."

Morgan Wallen's mom met Stacy Chapin, which she described was a ‘full circle mama moment.’ (Stacy Chaplin)

Stacy shared that Wallen sang the special song that brought back memories of her loving son, "Thought You Should Know."

"And he made an incredible donation to Ethan’s Smile," Stacy continued to share with Fox News Digital.

She additionally shared on her Instagram highlights from the special night she had at Wallen's concert.

"It was one of the kindest gestures in my life. I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn't easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family. Morgan, thank you for everything," Stacy said in part.

Jim and Stacy Chapin's son Ethan was one of four University of Idaho students murdered last November. (Hannah Ray Lambert for Fox News Digital)

Ethan’s Smile is a nonprofit the Chapins created not only to channel their grief into something positive following his death but also to benefit students of the Skagit Valley in Washington state.

The organization provides scholarships to local students attending the University of Idaho.

They’ve continued to share Ethan’s story with a children’s book, "The Boy Who Wore Blue," and an apparel line benefiting the foundation.