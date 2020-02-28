More than 200 animals seized from Katy home by Houston Humane Society

article

More than 200 animals have been rescued from a home in Katy after a concerned neighbor rang the alarm.

A Fort Bend Animal Control officer performed an animal welfare check at the home in the 2000-block of Saddlehorn Trail and found rooms with stacked with caged animals.

The Fort Bend Animal Cruelty Task Force then contacted the Houston Humane Society to help with the seizure.

A warrant allowing officials into the home to rescue the animals was signed by a judge at about 1030 a.m. Friday.

Fifteen minutes later, law enforcement and experts with the Houston Humane Society arrived on-scene to start assessing the situation and loading animals onto trailers.

Upon arrival at the residence, they noticed at least 50 dogs outside.

Inside the home, rescuers found dogs, cats, rats, fish, turtles, birds, and more.

The animals are being taken back to the Houston Humane Society campus for medical assessment and treatment.

The Houston Humane Society anticipates that they will need help supporting these animals.

If you are able to donate food, supplies, blankets, or money to help click here.