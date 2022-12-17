More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition

Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi.

MORE EDUCATION-RELATED NEWS STORIES

Drone competition 2022 (Photo courtesy of Harmony Public Schools Houston North District)

As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked to teach students skills that could be applied to real-life situations.

"The Aerial Drone competition teaches students a variety of skills from problem – solving, perseverance and teamwork while using many of the same skill sets as engineers and many other professions," a spokesperson with HPS said in a press statement. "This competition confidentiality prepares students for future jobs and careers."

Drone competition 2022 (Photo courtesy of Harmony Public Schools Houston North District)

Students from at least five HPS schools were awarded in various categories.

Learn more and watch the competition by clicking here.