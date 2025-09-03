Suspect accused of stealing over 20 packages from Montrose complex; authorities seeking more information

The Brief Robert Richey is accused of stealing 22 packages from US Bayou Park Apartments. According to documents, Richey tried to use a resident's credit card that was in the mail he stole. Harris County Precinct 1 authorities are looking for any information on Richey's "criminal activities."



A man was arrested for allegedly stealing multiple packages from a Houston apartment complex. Harris County authorities say they're looking for any information on the suspect's "criminal activities."

Houston crime: Montrose mail theft suspect arrested

Robert Richey (Photo credit: Office of Harris County Constable Pct 1 Alan Rosen)

What we know:

According to Harris County court records, Robert Richey is charged with Mail Theft and Debit/Credit Card Abuse. Each charge has a $10,000 bond, making $20,000 total for Richey.

Records say Richey stole packages from the mail room at US Bayou Park Apartments on Dallas Street. Allegedly, he stole 11 packages on August 16, then another 11 on August 23.

One of the stolen packages allegedly included a credit card for a resident at the apartment. According to court records, Richey tried to use the card at a nearby Walgreens. The resident got a bank alert of possible fraud.

Records say, "Richey had never been a resident at US Bayou Park, and he used a fake account created on Luxer One, the company that controlled the access into the mail package room, to enter the room."

What we don't know:

No other information is available.

What you can do:

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, investigators are looking for any other information on Richey's "criminal activities."

Anyone who has information can call the Constable's Office at 713-755-5200.