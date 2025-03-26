Montgomery County: Spring man arrested, accused of sexual contact with runaway teen, officials say

The Brief Officials say Curtis Turner Chlebus was found in a parked vehicle with a 14-year-old girl. The girl was identified as a runaway from Freeport, Texas. Chlebus was charged with Trafficking a Person - Engaging in Sexual Conduct. The girl was taken to a hospital, and her guardian has been notified.



A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged for engaging in sexual acts with a runaway teen, according to Montgomery County officials.

Montgomery County trafficking arrest

What we know:

According to the Precinct 3 Constable's Office, a patrol unit was monitoring the Imperial Oaks Subdivision in Spring on Monday when they saw a parked vehicle.

A sergeant approached and allegedly found two people inside: 22-year-old Curtis Turner Chlebus, and a 14-year-old girl.

According to officials, the teen was identified as a runaway from Freeport, Texas. The Precinct 3 Human Trafficking Unit was called to the scene.

Officials say Chlebus had picked up the teen, engaged in sexual acts with her, then brought her to the Imperial Oaks Subdivision.

Chlebus was arrested at the scene on charges of Trafficking a Person - Engaging in Sexual Conduct. He was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail for booking.

Officials say a guardian for the runaway teen has been notified. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The juvenile was not identified.