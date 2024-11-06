A road rage shooting that left a driver in the hospital is under investigation near The Woodlands.

Montgomery County deputies are at the scene on Sawdust Road at Budde Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the road rage incident involved two people and resulted in multiple shots being fired.

One of them sustained a graze wound to the ear. He was taken to the hospital but is said to be in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says everyone involved, as well as witnesses, are being interviewed by detectives. No additional suspects or victims are being sought.

Investigators are also looking for surveillance video.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.