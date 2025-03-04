Montgomery County deputy charged with sexually assaulting child

The Brief Landon Slatter, a 15-year deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child. Slatter is accused of talking with and soliciting a sexual encounter with a teen male under 17. His bond has been set to $100,000.



A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child and soliciting a minor under 17, the sheriff's office shared in a post.

Deputy Landon Slatter, 42, is facing one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor, a third-degree felony, and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony, with additional charges anticipated.

Montgomery County deputy arrested

The backstory:

In January 2025, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office was notified by a parent that their 17-year-old son was being sexually abused and exploited by adult men online.

The parent told authorities they believe the abuse began when the victim was around 14 or 15-years-old.

Landon Slatter

An investigation was launched and the Pct. 3 Human Trafficking Unit learned Deputy Slatter was talking with the victim when he was under 17 and asked for a sexual encounter while he was working as a Deputy Sheriff.

What we know:

Slatter was arrested by Precinct 3 detectives on March 4 in Conroe at the sheriff's office. He resigned soon after his arrest for sexual assault of a child.

Investigators conducted a search warrant on his home.

He is currently booked in Montgomery County Jail with his bond set to $100,000.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Wesley Doolittle stated:

"Upholding the trust and safety of our community is not just a responsibility, it is a duty we take seriously. The actions of one individual do not define the dedication and integrity of the men and women who serve honorably in this agency. Service means protecting our community, especially the most vulnerable. Teamwork means working alongside our law enforcement partners to uphold justice. Accountability means ensuring that no one is above the law, and Respect means holding ourselves to the highest ethical standards. When trust is broken, we will act swiftly and decisively. We remain fully committed to transparency, justice, and cooperation with our partners in this investigation."