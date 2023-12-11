The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim found submerged in a lake, weighted down by two cement blocks, and shot multiple times in a decades-old cold case.

Several people were on Crater Lake in the Conroe area on August 3, 1986, when they observed a human body partially submerged in the water. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at about 5:00 p.m. when the body was removed from the water. They discovered two cement cinder blocks attached to an electrical cord that weighted down the body. According to an autopsy, the unidentified man was shot multiple times.

The victim has been positively identified as Clarence Lynn Wilson, born on February 8, 1952, with a last known address in Texas City, Texas. This revelation marks a crucial step forward in the cold case, bringing closure to the victim's identity after nearly four decades.

Originally described as a white male, aged 20-30, approximately 5'06" tall, weighing 133 pounds with a slight build, the victim had collar-length reddish-brown hair, decaying teeth, and distinctive tattoos. The tattoos included a small devil with a painted tail on the left lower arm. They also included the name "Liz" on the left upper arm and the words "Baby Dawn" on the right upper arm. Additionally, the victim's left earlobe was pierced. He wore a brown short-sleeve shirt, white athletic socks, and blue denim jeans (size 30 waist, 31 length).

Despite efforts in 2015 to identify the victim by exhuming the remains for DNA extraction and entry into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), the case remained unsolved. However, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Detectives' persistent work, coupled with DNA technology advancements, led to a breakthrough in May 2023.

The remains were exhumed again, and this time, DNA was obtained specifically for Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG). The genetic material was sent to Othram Lab in The Woodlands, where a genealogy assessment was conducted. This process identified a potential family member in California, prompting targeted DNA testing.

In October 2023, Othram Lab confirmed a familial match between the unknown remains and the family member in California.

The Homicide investigation into Clarence Lynn Wilson's death is currently ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to Clarence or the circumstances surrounding his death to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Squad at 936-760-5820 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].

As investigators continue to piece together the events leading to Wilson's tragic demise, the breakthrough serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice.