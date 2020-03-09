Montgomery Co. Precinct 3 deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

article

A Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputy has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

The Department of Homeland Security received a cyber tip and started an investigation. They identified the person as Deputy Daniel Lynch.

Precinct 3 conducted an investigation and met with Texas Rangers and Homeland Security Investigations. They obtained search warrants and at one point, contacted Lynch about bringing him in for interviews.

When Lynch came in, he was introduced to HSI and Texas Rangers. They then obtained a search warrant on the phone.

Lynch then stopped offering information and was terminated for failing to cooperate with the investigation. A search warrant was conducted at his house and his uniforms were confiscated.

MORE: Stay vigilant and keep up with local crime