Montgomery Co. employees handed flyer that tested positive for fentanyl: authorities

The Brief Two county employees became dizzy and experienced other symptoms after being handed a flyer in a library parking lot, officials say. The constable's office says the flyer tested positive for fentanyl. "We urge everyone to exercise caution and avoid accepting items from unknown individuals in public settings," the constable's office says.



Authorities in Montgomery County say two county employees began to experience dizziness and other symptoms after being handed a flyer that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Flyer tests positive for fentanyl

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the incident happened at RB Tullis Library in New Caney around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say two county employees reported that they were approached in the parking lot by a woman, who handed them a damp flyer with a pink tint.

Photo via Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

About 30 minutes later, the employees reportedly began experiencing shaking hands, dizziness and hot flashes. They gave the flyer to authorities for examination.

The constable’s office says their evidence technician analyzed the flyer, which tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

What they're saying:

"We share this information not to alarm the community, but to raise public awareness. We urge everyone to exercise caution and avoid accepting items from unknown individuals in public settings. If you see something suspicious, please report it immediately," the constable’s office wrote on Facebook.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if authorities have identified the woman who handed out the flyer.

What's next:

The constable’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and they will provide further information as it becomes available.