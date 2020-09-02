Mobile Hibachi Houston brings hibachi to your home

If you’re missing the Hibachi style dining experience and you’re not quite ready to hit the restaurant scene, it can now come to you

Mobile Hibachi Houston is the latest concept bringing a complete setup for up to 10 people to your home.

They bring the experience, the decor, including tables and chairs, and a certified hibachi chef.

Mobile Hibachi will also provide fried rice, Asian salad, and hibachi-style vegetables. You provide the protein.

The price? $600 for up to 10 people and the experience last for three hours.

They’ve gained so much popularity that they’re booked through January.

They are hoping to add more chefs to the team to keep up with demand.

Click here for more info.