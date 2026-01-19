LIVE: 2026 MLK Day Unity Parade in Downtown Houston

The Brief The MLK Day Unity Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, with both the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade. Grand marshals for the parade will be Mayor John Whitmire, Mad Hatta, and Charles Stamps. The parade will take place near Houston City Hall, starting at the intersection of Lamar Street and Smith Street.



For the first time, the two competing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades will come together to celebrate and honor MLK during this year's holiday.

The MLK Day Unity Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Monday with both the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade, uniting after years of separation.

You can watch the parade in the live player above.

MLK Day parade Grand Marshals

Grand marshals for the parade will be Mayor John Whitmire, rapper and former host of the Madd Hatta Morning Show on 97.9 The Box, Mad Hatta, and Charles Stamps, the Chairman and CEO of the MLK Grande Parade Foundation.

Parade route

The parade will take place near Houston City Hall. It is scheduled to start at the intersection of Lamar Street and Smith Street, and end at Dallas Street and Smith Street.

Parade road closures

Expect these road closures:

McKinney between Bagby & Smith 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walker between Bagby and Smith 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Smith between Rusk and Dallas 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McKinney between Smith & Louisiana (north and south curb lanes) at 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brazos between Dallas & Lamar (two center lanes) at 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.Note: East & West curb lanes will remain open

Note: East & West curb lanes will remain open

Lamar between Smith & Bagby (two south curb lanes) at 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Corner of Sabine at Allen Pkwy re-directing traffic coming from Hwy 45 Off Ramp into Sabine towards

Memorial Dr. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Allen Parkway (inbound/outbound) between Sheperd & Smith 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.Allow in/out access on from Clay St to W. Dallas east curb lane to C Baldwin Hotel

Allow in/out access on from Clay St to W. Dallas east curb lane to C Baldwin Hotel

Bagby (northbound) between Dallas & McKinney 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bagby (southbound) between Walker & Clay 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.Re-directing traffic coming from Hwy 45 Off Ramp into Bagby northbound

Re-directing traffic coming from Hwy 45 Off Ramp into Bagby northbound

Lamar between Louisiana & outbound Allen Parkway at I-45 overpass 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gillette St. (close midblock - beginning north of The Federal Reserve Bank to Allen Parkway) 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.