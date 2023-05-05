Expand / Collapse search

Houston Astros calling up RHP JP France from Triple-A Sugar Land: MLB source

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: J.P. France #78 of the Houston Astros poses for photo during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Astros are calling up right-handed pitcher J.P. France from Triple-A Sugar Land, according to an MLB source.

He will join the Astros in Seattle.

It is the first time France is called up to the big leagues in his baseball career.

France was taken by the Astros in the 14th round out of Mississippi State in 2018.

This season with the Space Cowboys, France is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in five games. 