Houston Astros calling up RHP JP France from Triple-A Sugar Land: MLB source

article

The Astros are calling up right-handed pitcher J.P. France from Triple-A Sugar Land, according to an MLB source.

He will join the Astros in Seattle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ASTROS NEWS

It is the first time France is called up to the big leagues in his baseball career.

France was taken by the Astros in the 14th round out of Mississippi State in 2018.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

This season with the Space Cowboys, France is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in five games.