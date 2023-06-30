Missouri City officials are searching for a teen who has been reported missing.

Amia Collins, 17, was last seen in the 2000 block of Hickory Glen Drive around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Amia Collins (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Rugrats" patterned pants and black shoes.

Collins is described as Black with brown eyes, black hair, and around 5' 7" tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.