Houston police are asking for help locating a man who was not been seen in two days.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, family and friends say they last saw Ramon Abundis Jr., 31, leaving the 5700 block of Yale Street on Saturday.

Ramon Abundis Jr.

Authorities say Abundis was seen wearing a gray shirt with black pants before he went missing.

He is described as a Hispanic male with hazel eyes and black hair. He is around five feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to Houston police.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.