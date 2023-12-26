Missing pregnant woman found dead in San Antonio: reports

A missing pregnant woman in San Antonio is believed to have been found dead along with her boyfriend.

Family members confirmed that 18-year-old Savanah Soto was found inside her car in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive in San Antonio.

The body of an adult male was also found in the car. He is believed to be Soto's boyfriend, Mathew Guerra.

Police say she was supposed to induce labor on Saturday, but she did not show up at the hospital.

Texas DPS issued a CLEAR alert for Soto on Monday; that alert has since been canceled.

FOX 7 Austin's reporting partner KSAT contributed to this report.