9-year-old Houston boy found after being reported missing

UPDATE: Houston police say the boy has been found and is back with his family.

A search is underway for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Houston.

Nyledge Paxton was reportedly last seen leaving his home near the 2600 block of Reed Road on Thursday.

Nyledge Paxton (Photo: Houston Police Department)

He was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes. Paxton is 5’1" tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.