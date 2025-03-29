Houston: Missing man last seen in Greenspoint area on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are looking for a missing man who was last seen in the Greenspoint area.
Greenspoint: David Young missing
What we know:
According to EquuSearch, 83-year-old David Young was last seen on Tuesday. He was seen leaving his home in the 500 block of Seminar Drive, near Imperial Valley Drive.
David is described as a Black man, standing at six feet, four inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat, and black and white Nike shoes.
Officials say David was holding two other pairs of shoes when he was leaving. He may also have a mental impairment that causes him to forget things.
What we don't know:
There is no information on where David was going or what time he left his residence.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on David Young's whereabouts should call one of the following
- HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840
- Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500
The Source: Texas EquuSearch