Houston: Missing man last seen in Greenspoint area on Tuesday

The Brief David Young, 83, was last seen leaving his home on Seminar Drive. David was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat, and black and white Nike shoes. David is a Black man, standing at 6' 4" and weighing about 160 pounds. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (832-394-1840) or EquuSearch (281-309-9500).



Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are looking for a missing man who was last seen in the Greenspoint area.

Greenspoint: David Young missing

What we know:

According to EquuSearch, 83-year-old David Young was last seen on Tuesday. He was seen leaving his home in the 500 block of Seminar Drive, near Imperial Valley Drive.

David is described as a Black man, standing at six feet, four inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat, and black and white Nike shoes.

Officials say David was holding two other pairs of shoes when he was leaving. He may also have a mental impairment that causes him to forget things.

What we don't know:

There is no information on where David was going or what time he left his residence.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on David Young's whereabouts should call one of the following

HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840

Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500