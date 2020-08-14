Missing man, 72, last seen boarding bus from Houston to Louisiana

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen boarding a bus in Houston on August 7.

Cecil Stewart, 72, was last seen at the Greyhound bus station at 2121 Main Street, police say.

Authorities say he got on the bus and headed to Alexandria, Louisiana, and has not been heard from or seen since.

Stewart was last seen wearing a red poncho and light blue pants.

Anyone who comes in contact with the missing man is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.