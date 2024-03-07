Harris County Sheriff's Office needs help locating 16-year-old Jose Mauricio Reyes. He was last seen by his family on Sunday, February 25 leaving a home located off Heathfield Drive in Channelview.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

He was wearing a gray sweater with gray pants & sandals and was traveling on foot.

If you have seen Jose, please contact Harris County Sheriff's Office, missing persons unit by calling 713 221-6000 & refer to case # 2403-02224.