UPDATE: According Texas Center for the Missing, the missing woman has been found safe, and the alert has been canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Parfiria Rojas Morales was reportedly last seen around 5:45 p.m. on foot in the 2700 block of Haverhill Drive.

Parfiria Rojas Morales (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Officials say she was wearing a black sweater, black pants and black slippers.

She is 5 feet tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.