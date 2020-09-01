Missing girls, 1 and 11, out of Northeast Texas found safe
article
ATLANTA, Texas - The Amber Alert for two little girls from Northeast Texas was discontinued after they were found safe.
The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood out of Atlanta, Texas.
The two girls were last seen Monday around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.
Authorities said they were abducted and believed to be in grave danger. A suspect description was not released.
No information was released about where they were found.