Missing 86-year-old man last seen in north Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 86-year-old man who is said to be showing signs of dementia.

Eugene Gugel was last seen Wednesday in the 17000 block of Red Oak Drive in north Harris County.

He is believed to be driving a tan-colored 2005 Chevrolet suburban with Texas License plate BP86726.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Missing Person Unit at 713-755-7427.