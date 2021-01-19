Missing 26-year-old Houston man with autism last seen Thursday

article

Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old man with autism who was last seen on Thursday.

Joseph Ivory was seen leaving the 4400 block of Bennington Street in northeast Houston around 4 p.m. January 14.

Ivory was wearing a gray sweat suit. He is 5’11" tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has minor autism and a learning disability.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

