Missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Sugar Land area on June 24

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

Zachary Ramirez, 15, was last seen around midnight on June 24. He reportedly left his residence in the 16300 block of Brush Meadows Court, in the Sugar Land area, between midnight and 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says there is no indication of foul play, but they are seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being.

Ramirez is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds, has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Ramirez has a large brown mole on his forearm and a scar on the back of his head that looks like a backwards 7.

He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajamas, a gray t-shirt and had a blue medium-sized suitcase.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.