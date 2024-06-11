Miranda Derrick slams cult claims; says she's received 'death threats' after Netflix docuseries

article

Miranda Derrick has publicly addressed the harassment and threats she has faced since the release of the Netflix docuseries "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult." The documentary delves into accusations against Robert Shinn, pastor at Shekinah Church and founder of 7M Films, and features claims from Derrick's family that she is involved in a cult.

In a heartfelt video posted on social media, Derrick revealed the severe repercussions she and her husband have reportedly endured.

"Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe. Now that it’s out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger," Derrick stated. She detailed the alarming experiences, including being followed, receiving hate mail and death threats, and being stalked.

"People have been sending us messages to commit suicide. We've been stalked. Someone said that if I see you on the street, I'm going to come and get you, so you better get security. Someone also said that if I see you walking on the sidewalk, I'm going to come and shove you in the trunk of my car," Derrick shared, highlighting the intense harassment they are facing.

Derrick expressed confusion and disappointment over her family's role in the documentary. "I don't understand how my parents and my sister thought that this documentary would help me or would help our relationship in any way," she said. Derrick noted that she had been working privately with her family to mend their relationship over the past few years and found joy in their time together.

However, the documentary has strained these efforts. "Honestly, I think that my parents and my sister have focused so much on this documentary that they've forgotten about working on any relationship with me. And that hurts," Derrick said.

The ongoing harassment has affected Derrick's ability to produce content. "It has been hard to post and do my content like nothing ever happened," she admitted, acknowledging that her activity on social media has slowed as she copes with the situation.

Despite the challenges, Derrick remains hopeful. "I'm getting through this. I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I'm going to get back to posting and dancing and doing what I just absolutely love," she said, expressing gratitude for the supportive messages she has received from fans.

Derrick's update comes amid ongoing litigation, where she is a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit. She reiterated her earlier stance that she does not condone abuse and refuted claims of being brainwashed or controlled.