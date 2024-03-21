An investigation is underway to find a man who was charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Milton Jerrel Wolfe, 42, is wanted by the Houston Police Department (HPD) for the sexual assault of a child under 17. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information on the case.

A report of Sexual Assault of a Child was submitted to Houston Police Officers on May 17, 2023, in the 3400 Block of Angel Lane in Houston.

HPD says the victim of this case made an "outcry of sexual abuse," during the investigation. This prompted investigators to learn Wolfe was the suspect.

Wolfe is described as a Black male, has a height of 5 feet 9 inches, weighs approximately 179 pounds, has brown eyes, is bald, and had a beard when he was last seen.

Crime Stoppers is offering as much as $5,000 to anyone with information pertaining to the charging and/or arrest of Wolfe. If you or anyone you know has information on this case, it can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submission online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or by utilizing the Crime Stoppers app. The information you submit will only be anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if it is submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.