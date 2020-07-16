Michelle Obama to host podcast of 'candid' conversations on Spotify

Michelle Obama is launching a podcast that will cover everything from parenting, women’s health, mentorship and marriage through “candid, human, and personal conversations.”

The former first lady will host "The Michelle Obama Podcast," set to debut July 29 on Spotify. Her production company formed with former President Barack Obama, called Higher Ground, announced the new show Thursday.

Michelle Obama is seen during the 20th annual BET Awards, which aired June 28, 2020 and was held virtually due to restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Michelle Obama said in a statement. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

The episodes will feature an array of guests, including Dr. Sharon Malone, an OBGYN who also serves on the boards of the D.C. Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy and Historic Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Guests will also include actor and comedian Craig Robinson, late-night host and comedian Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrrett, who served as senior adviser to President Obama, and journalist Michele Norris.

“We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests,” added Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff.



Spotify has invested heavily in original content in recent years. In 2019, the company acquired podcast companies Gimlet Media and Anchor and said it would spend up to $500 million in podcast acquisitions — aiming to become comparable to Netflix in the audio space.

In May, the company announced a multi-year licensing deal for the popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which will move exclusively to the platform later this year.

