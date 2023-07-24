Miami-Dade police director hospitalized after trying to take his own life on I-75 in Hillsborough County: FDLE

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department attempted to take his own life along I-75 after a domestic incident in downtown Tampa.

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez was at the JW Marriott in Tampa, attending an annual gathering of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

The Tampa Police Department said third-hand information indicated he was in an argument with his wife and was seen pointing a gun at himself.

But, he said later he had not taken out his gun and that he had no intention of hurting himself or others. TPD said his wife also corroborated his statement and that she was not worried about violence occurring.

He was allowed to leave without being arrested or Baker-acted, according to officials with the police department.

But while he was on his way back to Miami, he pulled over near Riverview and shot himself.

"[I'm] not sure what the problem is, but [he] tried a permanent solution to a temporary problem," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "And it was a self-inflicted gunshot."

Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez. Image is courtesy of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Ramirez underwent surgery at Tampa General Hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

The 28-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department was running for a full term as sheriff after he was appointed director in 2020.

"I know him by reputation," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "He's always been a professional police officer. Professional police administrator. Someone you can look up to and go to for help. And now he needs help."

News of the incident rocketed around the Florida Sheriffs Association convention, which shocked those who have known Ramirez for decades.

"You hate things like that to happen," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida). "He is just a wonderful public servant."

Those who were prepared to meet with him this week say the story illustrates how even top cops need as much help with mental health as anyone else.

"It's not economic. It's not status. It's not career. It's an epidemic," said Sheriff Chronister. "And it's an epidemic that we have to face. We have to make sure people know that it's okay not to be okay."

TPD said there were no first-hand witnesses or security camera footage of what happened during the incident at the JW Marriott.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol are now investigating the incident and said interviews have been happening throughout the day.

"Today is a tragic day in Florida, and the law enforcement community stands with Director Ramirez and his family during this difficult time," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said.

Miami-Dade's mayor said the only thing that matters now is Chief Ramirez' well-being.

