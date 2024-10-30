METRORail crashes into vehicle in north Houston, several injured

A METRORail train hit a car Wednesday morning in north Houston leaving some people injured.

Around 8:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Fulton Street, a southbound METRORail train on the Red Line hit a vehicle causing three train passengers to have minor injuries, according to METRO officials.

Houston Fire Department personnel had to remove the male driver from the vehicle, and he was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest with unknown injuries.

The collision affected both rail tracks so METRORail service between Melbourne and the Northline Transit Center has been temporarily stopped. METRO provided bus shuttles for passengers along the affected route.