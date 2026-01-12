METRO bus deadly shooting: 17-year-old suspect has bond denied

The Brief Brayden Smith had his bond denied after being accused in the deadly shooting of a woman on a METRO bus. Smith got on the bus, approached another suspect sitting in the back and shot two quick rounds before fleeing the bus. A 25-year-old bystander, Caitlin Stup, was shot and killed. Smith is expected to appear back in court on Thursday.



A Harris County judge on Friday ordered that a 17-year-old accused of a deadly shooting on a METRO bus be held without bond. Prosecutors detailed a chaotic scene involving gunfire that claimed the life of a 25-year-old bystander.

Brayden Smith, a former student at Elsik High School, appeared in the 209th District Court at 9:24 a.m. to face charges in connection with the slaying of Caitlin Stup. Judge Brian E. Warren presided.

A violent confrontation

The backstory:

Prosecutors alleged that on Jan. 7, Smith boarded METRO bus #2611 on Route 161 in Westchase and immediately targeted Patrick Scott, who was seated at the rear. Documents state video and audio surveillance reportedly captured Smith walking toward Scott and pointing a firearm.

The court heard that as Smith approached, Scott began to draw his own weapon. Smith allegedly fired two quick shots before fleeing the bus. One of the rounds struck Stup, who was sitting directly between the two men, in the head. A second teenager on the bus was struck in the hip.

Crime scene investigators recovered two 9mm shell casings from the bus and later matched a projectile recovered from Stup’s body to the evidence found at the scene.

Juvenile history and identification

Smith was identified by a campus coordinator from his former high school after authorities released images from the bus surveillance system.

The court noted that Smith was on juvenile probation at the time of the shooting for a prior attempted aggravated robbery. His juvenile record also includes charges of assault, evading arrest, and criminal trespassing.

The defense arguments

What they're saying:

Smith’s defense attorney did not dispute the clarity of the video but argued it provides essential context regarding Scott’s actions. "The video is clear, but it is also clear that Scott had a gun in his hand," the defense stated.

The defense team described Smith as a teenager who had been working at Jack in the Box and was being raised by his step-grandparents. Attorneys requested a continuance until early next week to review newly received forensic evidence and the full scope of the state’s case.

Bond denied

What's next:

The state filed a Motion 11D, which allows a judge to deny bail for defendants accused of certain violent crimes. Judge Warren ordered Smith held without bond and set the next hearing for Thursday of this week.