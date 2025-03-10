DEA finds $5 million of meth hidden in cases of blueberries near Texas border

The Brief 1,500 pounds of meth were found in McAllen, Texas last week. The drugs were hidden in packages of blueberries. The DEA says the drugs are worth about $5 million.



The DEA made a major drug bust near the southern border, seizing nearly $5 million worth of meth.

The drugs were shipped from Mexico to Texas and were going to be distributed in the U.S.

McAllen meth bust

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: DEA Houston)

What we know:

Newly released photos show 1,500 pounds of crystal meth stashed in cases of blueberries.

The bust happened last week at a warehouse in McAllen, Texas.

The DEA says the drugs came from a part of southern Mexico and was headed to Atlanta before makings its way to other cities in the southeast.

What we don't know:

Agents did not confirm which cartel was behind the operation because it is part of their investigation.

They did say it has the markings of the Gulf Cartel, a group that controls key smuggling routes into South Texas.

The DEA did not give any details about arrests and charges at this time.

Meth from Mexico

The Drug Enforcement Agency says large-scale drug manufacturing labs in Mexico are cranking out meth at an unprecedented scale and cartels are taking full advantage of the demand in the US.

DEA agents say the seizures don't just keep drugs from spreading across the U.S., they also hurt the cartels financially.

What they're saying:

"A drug cartel is sitting back right now understanding and knowing that they lost money," said Daniel Comeaux, Special Agent in Charge of the Houston DEA. "We're really protecting the entire United States because these drugs often spider web out into various states. And when we can take 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine off the street, I know for a fact that we save lives."