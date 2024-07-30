Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
8
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 AM CDT, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:48 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 3:15 PM CDT, Polk County, Grimes County, Fort Bend County, Brazos County, Liberty County, Brazoria County, Waller County, Chambers County, Austin County, Wharton County, Colorado County, Jackson County, Montgomery County, Washington County, Galveston County, San Jacinto County, Harris County, Matagorda County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Calhoun County

Meta to pay Texas $1.4 billion over facial recognition lawsuit

By
Published  July 30, 2024 11:54am CDT
Facebook
FOX 26 Houston
7a6a41c8-Meta.jpg article

FILE - In this photo illustration, the Meta logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a Facebook logo. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Expand

Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to pay the State of Texas $1.4 billion as part of a deal to settle a lawsuit over the company's use of biometric data.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Texas Attorney Ken Paxton in 2022, accused Meta of illegally using facial recognition software without Texans' consent.

The 2011 "tag suggestions" feature was specifically called out in the suit. Facebook would run photos uploaded to the site through its facial recognition software and suggested people to tag in photos.

Texas claimed that collection violated the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

As part of the settlement, Meta will pay the State of Texas $1.4 billion over the next five years.

"This historic settlement demonstrates our commitment to standing up to the world’s biggest technology companies and holding them accountable for breaking the law and violating Texans’ privacy rights. Any abuse of Texans’ sensitive data will be met with the full force of the law," said Paxton.

The settlement is the largest ever for an action brought by a single state, according to Paxton's office.