Men from Texas, Florida charged in connection with missing Utah teen

The Brief A Texas man and a Florida man have been arrested in connection with a missing teen from Utah. Alisa Petrov has been missing since April 21, 2025. Officials believe she was trying to get to Las Vegas to meet with people she talked to online.



A South Texas man and a Florida man have been charged in connection with a 15-year-old girl from Utah who went missing on April 21, 2025. The teen is still missing.

Arrests in Missing Teen Case

The Latest:

The South Jordan Police Department in Utah says they have filed charges against 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas Menard from Miami, Florida. He is being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation.

A second man, 37-year-old William Taylor Glines, from Texas City, Texas, has also been charged. He has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation.

Police officials say Menard and Glines communicated with Alisa Petrov before she left her school on April 21, 2025.

Alisa Petrov (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Missing Alisa Petrov

The Investigation:

Police believe she was headed to Las Vegas and is trying to meet people she met online, using multiple social media platforms and chat applications.

According to information from her family on social media, Alisa was dropped off at school but didn't go to class. Instead, she got a ride to a train station, where she reportedly asked people for help getting to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alisa Petrov is 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in baggy jeans, a gray Harvard University t-shirt, a black hoodie and was carrying a dark school backpack.

Alisa Petrov (Source: Utah Department of Public Safety)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where Alisa is headed or where she is staying is urged to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

She is considered a runaway juvenile who is endangered, and any information about her should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward to the first person who provides verifiable information that directly leads to the safe return of Alisa, as confirmed by law enforcement.