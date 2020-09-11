Memorial services scheduled for fallen HFD Captain Tommy Searcy

article

Memorial services have been scheduled for fallen HFD Captain Tommy Searcy.



Searcy, who was an 18-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department, passed away Tuesday after fighting COVID-19 for several weeks.



According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 15 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church, located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road in Houston.



A processional march for Searcy will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



The memorial service for Searcy will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Champion Forest Baptist Church, located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road in Houston.



Interment will follow the memorial service at Klein Memorial Park-Tomball, located at 32539 SH 249 in Pinehurst, Texas.



Masks and social distancing will be required at the memorial service, according to a release.



Searcy was a captain at Houston Fire Department Station 67.



His death will be classified as a line-of-duty death by the Houston Fire Department.



Searcy's death is the third Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19.