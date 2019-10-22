Memorial City lights up orange for the Houston Astros in the World Series

article

Houston Astros fans across the city have their orange on to support the team in the World Series – including Memorial City.

The Memorial City lights will illuminate orange starting tonight as the World Series begins in Houston.

Orange LED lights measuring more than 2.6 linear miles will stretch across 25 buildings, bridges and garages.

The lights can be seen from Bunker Hill to just east of Beltway 8 on the north and south side of the I-10 corridor.

Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals will be played at Minute Maid Park.

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26 beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 22.