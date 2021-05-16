Memorial built to honor fallen students, teachers from mass shooting at Santa Fe High School

article

The victims of the Santa Fe high school mass shooting are being remembered through a new memorial.

Former and current students designed the "Unfillable Chair" to honor fallen classmates.

(Photo courtesy of Santa Fe High School)

Eight students and two teachers were killed when a gunman walked into the school on May 18th, 2018, and opened fire.

The three-year anniversary of the mass shooting is this Tuesday.

Gail McLeod, who lost her son, Kyle, in the shooting, says the memorial is vital to honoring the students even if people didn't know them personally.

Gail McLeod (Photo courtesy of i45Now)

"It's a place that anybody can go and just feel like they're a little bit closer to their kids," she said. "Everybody can come and see what that person was like, even if they didn't know them; if you didn't know my son, you'd be able to see through our pictures, our memories, and the words you know? What kind of a person he was, what a good kid he was. I think that's very important and everybody needs to see that."

A larger memorial to honor those killed is in the works and will be finished at a later date.

