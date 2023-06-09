On its website, Silver Leaf Medical Clinic states its breakthrough treatment for erectile dysfunction is surgery free drug free and needle free.

The big question now is where the heck did Silver Leaf Medical Clinic go?

It's 2:30 Thursday afternoon, we are inside an office building at 2600 North Loop West, and Silver Leaf Medical Clinic is in suite 250.

The door is locked, and we find a man waiting in the hall. He tells us he had an appointment and got a text reminder, but no one was there.

Maybe someone should have reminded the clinic about the appointment.

Many men have turned to Silver Leaf Medical Clinic for erectile dysfunction.

"They said that they could solve that problem, and make it where it would work," said one man, who we'll call "Bill."

He says when he showed up for his appointment on Monday, the office was locked.

"There were 10 others that the security guard told me had been up there, and found out that they were closed. The security guard said they had been closed since last Thursday," "Bill" said.

Silver Leaf Medical Clinic touted a breakthrough treatment for E.D. The True Pulse Protocol, also known as acoustic wave or low intensity shockwave therapy.

"Bill" says it's not cheap.

"First, they come up with like $9,000 and something, then he said, 'oh but for today, I can get it down to $7,700," said "Bill."

"The BBB gives Silver Leaf Medical Clinic an F rating at this time, due to unanswered complaints that the company has not responded to at all," said Leah Napolielo with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB complaints question the effectiveness of Silver Leaf's treatment.

"They felt the treatments were ineffective. They wanted to cease the treatments, and maybe even get their money back at that point," Napolielo said.

"I've had six visits, there's a total of 12," Bill said. "They said you would need 12 treatments."

And Bill says he's seen no improvement. He says he believes Silver Leaf Medical Clinic left with its pockets full.

"If all the other guys were paying as much as I was paying, there's no way they could go broke at $7,700, because that place was packed every time you went up there," said "Bill."

You should consult with your own doctor before undergoing any kind of treatments. There's no mention of doctors on the Silver Leaf website. It states treatments are performed by highly trained staff.