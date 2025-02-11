Measure to lower Texas property taxes advances at State Capitol

The Brief Senate Bill 4 raising Homestead Exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 passed out Committee unanimously. If approved, the measure would lower School taxes $500 for the average homeowner. SB-4 would completely eliminate school tax bills for most Texas Seniors who own their homes. Funded by $2.9 billion from the state's $24 billion surplus. Headed to full Senate for consideration.



The continuing cry for relief from ever rising property taxes is fully underway at the State Capitol with particular focus on slashing the burden for seniors.

Texas SB4 advances out of committee, would raise homestead exemption

"It is a sad situation that people lose their homes because they can't pay taxes and that is in fact the case," said Susan Spataro, a taxpayer advocate.

"A lot of our seniors are moving into the homeless category unfortunately, because of restricted income and the costs and remaining in their home is so important to them," said Charles Scoma with Texas Silver Hair Legislature.

The backstory:

Enter Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt, author of SB-4, a measure aimed at investing $2.9 billion from the state surplus into elevating the current school tax Homestead "exemption" from $100,000 to $140,000 per year and lowering bills for millions of homeowners by an average of $500 while effectively eliminating the cost altogether for 80% of seniors.

"It's part of, I think, the moral responsibility we have to keep seniors in their homes," said Bettencourt.

"It allows our especially over 65 (homeowners) to continue to be able to afford to own their family home that they raised their children in, and I hope we are never going to hear those stories again that I'm going to have to sell this house because I can't afford the property taxes," said State Senator Mayes Middleton.

What the other side is saying:

While SB-4 is drawing near unanimous bi-partisan support, some on the left suggested during Tuesday's Committee hearing that the emphasis on tax reduction is shortchanging other areas of profound need.

"We think it's time to take a step back and consider whether we should be continuing to do more tax cuts, or should we think about some of the other priorities for our state, namely investing in our public schools, in our state workforce, in our infrastructure and our health care system," said Shannon Halbrook with the advocacy group, Every Texan.

Dig deeper:

In what is labeled the "hold harmless" component, SB-4 reimburses Texas school districts every dollar granted homeowners in tax relief.

SB-4 passed out of committee unanimously - and is now headed to a vote by the full Senate.