McDonald’s brings back Spicy Chicken McNuggets for limited time

McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite item to its menu: Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

The fast food giant confirmed the news to FOX Television Stations, revealing the nuggets are available at select McDonald’s locations around the county.

The specialty features a sizzling tempura coating made with both cayenne and chili peppers, and it comes in four sizes — 6, 10, 20, and 40 pieces, according to McDonald’s website.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be available for a limited time while supplies last, in various cities including Seattle, Portland, Denver and New York City.

On Instagram, the food blogger @snackolator posted about the popular nuggets, claiming they are the greatest McNuggets of all time.

"These have been out a few times now, but they’re making another triumphant return which is great because they’re the GOAT of the McNugget kingdom," the blogger shared.

Last week, FOX Business reported that over the next 10 years, McDonald's will remove the self-serve beverage stations that have been a staple of their restaurant dining rooms since 2004. Customers will have to get their refills from servers at the counter.

"This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant," the company told FOX Business in a statement.

In July, the fast-food titan also started phasing out its beloved collection of bakery goods, including its apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll, less than three years after they were rolled out.

The baked goods were created to be paired with its McCafé coffees to help boost breakfast sales.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.