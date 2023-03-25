Houston's favorite mattress salesman and business owner will help a local nonprofit celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special luncheon.

Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) a community-based social service agency provides assistance to areas in need through food, shelter, health, education as well as domestic violence awareness and intervention.

On Tuesday, March 28 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., NAM will hold its annual endowment luncheon with Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, whose own generosity is boundless, as a guest speaker.

"We are excited to have Houston’s favorite salesman at the endowment luncheon," Tom Fuller, Board Chair of the Endowment Fund said in a press statement. "It should be fun!"

During the luncheon, high school author, Ronald G. Walker II, will also be honored.

Spaces are limited, but tickets for the luncheon are available for purchase through NAM's website.