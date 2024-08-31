Many people send well-wishes to Houston's own Mattress Mack who is recovering in the emergency room.

Mack, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, posted a video on his X account stating he is at St. Luke’s due to "cognitive" problems, but he will be fine.

McIngvale says hopefully he will be out of the hospital soon.

Since posting his video, Texas and Houston-area leaders have sent there well wishes:



