LIVE: Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture to give away 100 mattresses to first responders, teachers
Houston - Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture are hosting a mattress giveaway for first responders and teachers. The "Dream Big Mattress Giveaway" will occur at Gallery Furniture’s North Freeway location, 6006 North Freeway.
The giveaway will offer 100 high-quality mattresses on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must provide a valid ID or proof of occupation to receive a mattress.
Event Details:
- Date and Time: Wednesday, July 31, 7:30 a.m.
- Location: Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77076