Mattress Mack bets $3.46 million on Tampa Bay for Super Bowl

Mattress Mack is betting big on the Super Bowl again!

For this Sunday's game, Jim McIngvale placed a $3.46 million bet on Tampa Bay.

Mack is hoping the Buccaneers come out +3.5 in the big game. So if they beat the Chiefs or lose by less than four points, Mack wins his bet.

It is the biggest bet placed so far on this year’s Super Bowl, according to Action Network. The second-largest bet is a $2.3 million wager someone placed on the Bucs at BetMGM last week.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Mattress Mack bet without an in-store promotion.

Gallery Furniture customers who spend $3,000 or more on a Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, or Stearns & Foster mattress/box spring and/or adjustable base, will get the new mattress for free if Tampa Bay beats the Chiefs.

Obviously, Mack's $3.46 million bet helps recoup that money.

Houstonians are familiar with the furniture magnate betting big to hedge since 2014. And who could forget his $13 million World Series bet in 2019 when he rode with the home team.

Sadly for Houston, the Astros lost to the Nationals in seven games. But Mack came out winning either way.

