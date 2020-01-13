Mattress Mack and other fans react to shocking Astros punishment

In arguably the most shocking 24 hours for Houston sports, fans learned Monday afternoon that the Astros have decided to fire general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. The decision comes after a MLB investigation into the camp’s alleged cheating during the 2017 championship season.

Fans said they were still recovering from the Texans’ devastating loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, after being up 24-0.

Mattress Mack proudly sported his Astros 2017 World Series Championship jersey Monday to show his support for the team.

“I was in shock about that just as I was yesterday after we were up 24 nothing. It’s been a traumatic 24 hours in the Houston sports world,” Mack said.

Mack, along with other diehard fans, were in disbelief at the Astros’ decision to fire Luhnow and Hinch. The MLB issued a one-year-suspension for both.

“I thought it was very harsh punishment and to lose those two guys – AJ and Jeff is a big blow to the Astros, big blow to the city,” Mack said.

“I think they are using Houston as an example because the same situation is happening with Alex Cora right now. He’s in that same predicament with what the Red Sox did in 2018 so I think they are trying to set an example for the rest of the league,” said Astros fan, Husein Rangwala.

Despite the repercussions, fans said the players’ talent is undeniable and feel confident the team will be fine moving forward.

“They’re a great team. They have a great future and if they keep those players together. I think they’re going to be in the World Series in the next 2-3 more years probably,” said Astros fan, Marko Castillo.

Dave Rojas, leader of the Astros superfan group, the Big Hat Posse, was sympathetic towards Luhnow and Hinch, thanking them for their contributions to the city of Houston.

“AJ, Jeff we really loved what y’all did for us and y’all brought us a championship. Y’all got us a World Series ring and as life-long Houston fans, we had never even seen that before,” Rojas said.

“Jeff and AJ, thanks for all the effort and hard work you put into this town and this franchise over the past however many years. And to the players going forward, like my friend Alex Bregman, Go ‘Stros! Houstonians, if it’s anything that Hurricane Harvey has shown, it’s that we’re resilient. We will bounce back,” Mack said.

Mack adds that he will continue to bet his hard-earned money on the Astros next season and many seasons to come.